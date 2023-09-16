Confident that JSP-TDP-BJP alliance will come to power in 2024: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan appealed to the BJP to join the alliance to rid the YSRCP misrule in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

File Photo

Mangalagiri: Power Star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has exuded confidence that the Jana Sena Party along with its allies will form the government in 2024.

Addressing an extensive meeting of the party leaders here on Saturday evening, he said it was high time the despotic rule of the YSR Congress Party was kicked out, and added the JSP-TDP-BJP combine would dislodge Jagan from the seat of power. He appealed to the BJP to join the alliance to rid the YSRCP misrule in the state.

Reiterating that the Jana Sena Party was very much part of the NDA and stayed there, the film actor congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his able leadership and hoped he would once again become Prime Minister in 2024 to achieve the goal of making Bharat a strong economy. He also urged Modi to help Andhra Pradesh in establishing a capital at Amaravati instead of three capitals. He urged the JSP leader to drive home the point that the party was very much in the NDA.

Pawan Kalyan announced that the party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar would be the chairman of the party’s coordination committee to work along with the TDP and the BJP. In this context, he urged the party workers not to undermine the strength of the alliance partners as well as the opponent.

He also asked the leaders not to be unduly worried about seat sharing and have trust in him. They should first enter the Assembly with majority and everything would fall in place, he stated. It was not important who would be the Chief Minister and the party’s priority would be political stability, he said.

On the liquor policy, the film actor said he would not say prohibition would be imposed but provide relief the poor who were consuming illicit brew and ruining their health unable to bear the prohibitive cost of liquor.

He also asked the officials to fall in line and expressed unhappiness at the manner in which he was prevented from going to his native state of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, JASP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar asked the party leaders to be wary of the ploy of the YSRCP which provoked the opposition in bid to break their efforts towards forging a formidable alliance.

JSP leader and elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, film actor Nagababu was present.

Also Read CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over AP Skill Development Corporation scam