Rs. 3.11 lakh cash seized on Sunday

So far, Rs.14.66 crore in cash, goods worth Rs. 6.91 crore, and 20,955.15 liters of liquor have been seized.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 07:05 PM

Hyderabad: A total of Rs. 3.11 lakh in cash was seized in the city on Sunday under the poll code, along with valuables worth Rs. 23,473.

The excise department has also seized 34.24 litres of liquor, registered two cases and arrested four persons. While four complaints regarding cash and other items expected to be used for elections were received, three FIRs were registered. Two licensed weapons were also deposited.

Under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), 15 violation complaints were received and action has been taken against all of them.