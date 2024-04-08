Cong came to power on false promises: BRS MLC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:52 PM

MLC Deshapathi Srinivas

Karimnagar: BRS MLC Deshapathi Srinivas said the Congress party had come to power with false promises in the name of six guarantees, and that people would teach a befitting lesson to the State government if it failed to implement its promises.

He, along with BRS leader B Vinod Kumar and former MLA Sunke Ravishankar participated in the Choppadandi constituency BRS party workers meeting held in Deshrajpalli of Ramadugu mandal on Monday. Telangana had developed on all fronts during the 10 years rule of the BRS, he said, adding that irrigable water was supplied to one crore acres by completing Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation projects.

Besides recruiting 1.61 lakh government jobs, written tests were also conducted to fill another 30,000 jobs. 24 hour uninterrupted power was supplied to the agriculture sector by enhancing electricity production capacity to 26,000 MW. However, the power crisis started within three months of the Congress party coming to power, he said.