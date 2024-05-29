Cong Govt inefficiency led to shortage of seeds, says Payal Shankar

Hyderabad: Alleging that the State government had failed to check sale of spurious seeds and make available seeds to farmers, Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar on Wednesday warned that if the government failed to provide seeds and fresh loans to farmers, the BJP along with farmers would launch a Statewide agitations.

Addressing a press conference, Shankar alleged that due to the inefficiency of the State government there was a shortage of seeds in the State.

“Farmers are standing in long queues for seeds in every district in the State. The government has failed to provide seeds to farmers. It does not have any details of the availability of the seeds in the State. Farmers are running from one centre to another to get seeds,” he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BJP MLA said during elections Revanth Reddy promised to provide quality seeds to farmers and take stringent action against the people selling spurious seeds, but now it appears that the Chief Minister was clueless about the availability of seeds.

“The CM promised to book people selling spurious seeds under the PD Act. But so far not a single person selling spurious seeds have been booked under the Act. Those arrested have come out on bail. This government is a total failure,”he said.

Demanding the government to direct the banks to issue fresh loans to farmers, he said the government should stand surety for farmers and ask the banks to provide fresh loans to them.

“The government should assure the banks that it will clear all the farm loans by August. Farmers need money for investing in cultivation. If they do not get loans they cannot purchase raw materials,”he said.