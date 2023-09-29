2K run taken out to mark World Heart Day in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that health was precious wealth and urged everyone to be fit. He along with prominent table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and MLA N Diwakar Rao took part in a 2k-run conducted by Touch Hospital to mark World Heart Day here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh opined that people were diagnosed with cardiac ailments as they were not following healthy food habits and leading sedentary lifestyles. He advised the citizens to jog or practice yoga besides taking nutrient food to keep the heart related diseases at bay. He stated that health was the most precious wealth in our lives.

The Collector told the public to ensure vegetables, carbohydrates and fruits in their diet. He asked them to have at least 30 minutes of physical exercise a day. Diwakar Rao and Naian also spoke.

BJP district president V Raghunath Rao, municipal vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, doctors and representatives of Touch Hospital, a large number of youngsters participated in the event.