Congress, BJP joined hands in Medak: Venkatarami Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: BRS candidate in the Medak Parliamentary constituency and former IAS officer, P. Venkatarami Reddy on Saturday dared the Congress and BJP to face him politically instead of trying to spread canards against him.

Having realised that their defeat in the ensuing polls in the constituency was inevitable, both the parties had come together to defeat him. They were indulging in giving baseless leaks to the media, he said in a statement here. Taking strong exception to accusations that he was involved in phone tapping, he said he did not even contest in the last election, but certain elements had started spreading stories that he was involved in monitoring telephonic conversations.

“Being in government service as a district collector, I have served the people honestly. I entered direct politics only to provide more services as an elected representative,” he said adding that he had announced PVR Trust with plans to promote education among the poor with Rs.100 crore.

People were very much aware of what he was up to. “They are on my side, no matter how many tricks and gimmicks they play,” he said.