Congress government already losing people’s confidence, says KTR

He stated that the Congress government lacks sincerity in implementing its promises to various communities including SCs, STs and BCs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 03:06 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress for losing public confidence quickly, emphasising that their insincerity in keeping promises has once again become evident in the developments of the past month after it got elected to power.

He stated that the Congress government lacks sincerity in implementing its promises to various communities including SCs, STs and BCs.

Also Read Watch: Praja Palana applications fly on the road in Hyderabad

He reiterated that the BRS would fight for the people of Telangana and compel the Congress government to implement its promises. He wanted the BRS cadre to gear up and expose the failures of the Congress at all levels.

Addressing the party leaders from Khammam Parliamentary constituency as part of Lok Sabha election preparatory meetings being held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rama Rao expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress government’s actions and emphasised that people had grown impatient as the party appeared to deviate from its promises.

Despite facing some setbacks in certain districts like Khammam during the recent Assembly polls, the BRS working president highlighted that the BRS did not face complete rejection in the elections, winning 39 MLA seats and narrowly losing in 11 constituencies. A few more seats were lost due to other issues. He called for a comprehensive discussion and a thorough review of the reasons behind public dissatisfaction to chart the party’s future course.

Rama Rao pointed out the swift erosion of public trust in the Congress party after the 1989 Assembly elections, shortly after its victory over NT Rama Rao’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and leading to a heavy defeat in subsequent Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised the need for the BRS members to learn from history and understand the consequences of failing to meet public expectations.

He asserted the BRS’ role in securing Telangana’s statehood under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao and credited his leadership for leading the State to significant achievements in the past decade. He called for unity among the BRS members to uphold Telangana’s progress by continuing to play its role as the voice and strength of Telangana to ensure success in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Further, Rama Rao urged BRS members to work unitedly, preserving the glory of Telangana’s achievements. He emphasised the need to restore the progress achieved under the BRS regime and strive for its victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.