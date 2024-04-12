Congress claims only 63 farmers died, which included 33 suicides

Addressing media persons, Congress Kisan Cell national vice president M Kodanda Reddy slammed the BJP and BRS for making irresponsible comments over drought in the State.

Hyderabad: Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of indulging in what was termed as “false campaign” over farmers’ suicides in Telangana, Congress Kisan Cell national vice president M Kodanda Reddy said since Congress came to power 63 farmers had died and of these 33 had died by suicide.

The BRS claims that 209 farmers had died in the State in 100 days of Congress rule was fictious. Infact, when K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, many farmers had died by suicide and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had consoled the bereaved families, he said here on Friday.

Addressing media persons, he slammed the BJP and BRS for making irresponsible comments over drought in the State. In the past, when severe drought had hit the State, the then Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy had submitted detailed report to the union government seeking assistance, he said.

In 2013, the UPA government had extended highest assistance to united Andhra Pradesh among all the States. Even now, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was monitoring the situation regularly and had issued specific instructions regarding drinking water and irrigation water supply, he said.

The BJP State president and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy were trying to politicizing the issue. Cutting across party lines, all the political parties should prevail upon the union government to extend assistance to Telangane, he stressed.