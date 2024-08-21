Congress failed farmers, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 06:49 PM

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Terming the crop loan waiver implementation by the Congress government as a failure, Union Coal Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government had failed to keep its promises of providing Rs. 2 lakh crop loan waiver to all the farmers in the State.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy demanded the State government to clarify on the issue of crop loan waiver as a large number of farmers had not received loan amounts. “Congress government should give clarity on the farm loan waiver. It cheated the farmers by not waiving off the loans fully,” he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Congress, the State BJP chief alleged that the Congress made false promises and came to power and now it was trying to do away with all the schemes promised during the elections. “Congress made over 400 promises to the people of Telangana during the polls. However, after coming to power slowly it is trying to dilute them and implement them partially. Congress has failed all the sections of the society,”he said.

The BJP State chief said soon the party would constitute committees at the village, mandal and district levels across the State, and take up peoples’ issues through these committees.