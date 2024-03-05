Congress failed to realise poll promises after 90 days: Koppula

BRS nominee Koppula Eshwar addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: BRS candidate from Peddapalli Parliament constituency Koppula Eshwar said the Congress managed to win votes by making false promises and electors would teach the party a lesson in coming Lok Sabha polls. He along with former MLA N Diwakar Rao addressed newsmen here on Tuesday.

Eshwar, while thanking BRS president K Chandrashekhar for nominating him from the segment, exuded confidence that the BRS would bounce back in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Peddapalli segment was a special entity in Telangana for housing multiple industries including fertilizer manufacturing units, underground mines and open coalmining projects and thermal plants.

He said the Congress failed to implement the six guarantees assured at the time of the polls. He demanded it to provide an answer to the public as to why it could not keep the word even after completing 90 days at the office.

Eshwar said that people were facing problems in irrigation, social security pensions, drinking water, Rythu Bandhu, etc., sectors in the rule of the Congress. He promised that he would address major challenges of coal miners and workers of thermal plants if elected. He claimed that he was familiar with the issues of the locals as he was elected twice from Ramagundam and Dharmapuri segments.