Vamshi Tilak is the BJP candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll

The BJP Central Election Committee announced the name of Tilak on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP has named TN Vamshi Tilak as its candidate for the Secunderabad cantonment assembly bypoll.

The BJP Central Election Committee announced the name of Tilak on Tuesday. The Congress has given a ticket to Sriganesh Narayanan, who joined the party from BJP recently and the BRS to Nanditha’s sister Gaini Nivedith.

The byelection to Cantonment was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA G Lasya Nanditha of the BRS in a road accident on Feb 23.