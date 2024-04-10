KCR nominates Niveditha as BRS candidate for Cantonment bypoll

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 04:48 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced G Niveditha, younger daughter of former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, the late G Sayanna and sister of former MLA, the late Lasya Nanditha, to contest in the Cantonment bypoll as the party candidate. He took the decision after discussing with key leaders of the party from the Assembly constituency recently.

The decision follows the tragic demise of Lasya Nanditha in a road accident, resulting in the by-election. With the seat left vacant, attention has turned to Niveditha as the potential successor within the family.

Following the demise of Sayanna due to an ailment last year, BRS had fielded Lasya Nanditha as his replacement. The party continued the tradition and opted for Niveditha considering the untimely demise of Lasya Nanditha. Niveditha’s candidacy received wide support from the party cadre as well.