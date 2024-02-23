Friday, Feb 23, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 23 February 2024, 03:07 PM
Hyderabad: Funeral of MLA Lasya Nanditha to be held with full police honours

Hyderabad: The funeral rites of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha who passed away in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road at Patancheru, will be held with police honours.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard, and directed the Hyderabad District Collector and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to make necessary arrangements in consultation with the family members.

They have been instructed to provide necessary traffic and security arrangements for her funeral procession.

