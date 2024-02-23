Hyderabad: Funeral of MLA Lasya Nanditha to be held with full police honours

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard, and directed the Hyderabad District Collector and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to make necessary arrangements in consultation with the family members.
Hyderabad: The funeral rites of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha who passed away in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road at Patancheru, will be held with police honours.
They have been instructed to provide necessary traffic and security arrangements for her funeral procession.