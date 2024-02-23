| Hyderabad Funeral Of Mla Lasya Nanditha To Be Held With Full Police Honours

Hyderabad: Funeral of MLA Lasya Nanditha to be held with full police honours

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard, and directed the Hyderabad District Collector and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to make necessary arrangements in consultation with the family members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 03:07 PM

Hyderabad: The funeral rites of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha who passed away in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road at Patancheru, will be held with police honours.

They have been instructed to provide necessary traffic and security arrangements for her funeral procession.