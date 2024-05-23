Congress Govt admits to power supply disruption in Warangal’s MGM hospital

The Health Minister's office issued a statement, admitting the power supply disruption and stating that an enquiry report was called for from the Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

23 May 2024

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday admitted to a power supply disruption in the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday.

“There was an interruption in the power supply to MGM Hospital on May 21 in the evening at 6.15 pm due to VCB (breakers) between the main HT lines and MGM power lines. The back-up generators at MGM Hospital ensured uninterrupted power supply to the patient care areas, including the Emergency areas. This included the Emergency, ICU, Operation Theatres, Specialty & Super specialty Blocks, Patient wards, Maternal and Child Health Wards,” the statement said.

“The patients in the Dialysis wing continued their dialysis treatment through battery back-up. By 9 pm, full supply to MGM Hospital through repair of HT lines and defective breakers was resolved by the NPDCL engineering wing,” it said.

Officials said in the statement that Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha reviewed the situation with the Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) and Director Medical Education.

The Minister instructed the Managing Director, Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation to submit an enquiry report within 24 hours, fixing responsibility for lapses, if any, they said.

The Managing Director was also instructed to deploy his engineers for inspection of all Government Hospitals in the State, on a war footing, and submit a report within a week.

They were to assess the functionality of backup power systems, and repair or replace non-functioning generator systems, in view of the upcoming monsoon and to avoid such untoward incidences in future.

On Wednesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao had expressed his dismay over the power outage at MGM Hospital, which he said put the lives of newborns and elderly patients at risk.

“It is heartbreaking that MGM Hospital faced a five-hour power cut, endangering lives from newborns to elderly patients. The Congress government cannot even maintain existing hospitals, let alone build world-class infrastructure. The Chief Minister and his ministers keep repeating that there are no power cuts. Who will take responsibility for this?” he had asked.