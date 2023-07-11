Congress is anti-farmer party: K Laxman

Congress is adopting anti-farmers policies in the country causing distress among the farming communities, said Laxman

File Photo: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy‘s remark that three hours of free power was enough for farmers, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman termed the Congress an anti-farmers party and cautioned people to beware of it.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Laxman said the Congress was adopting anti-farmers policies in the country causing distress among the farming communities. “We are not at all surprised by the statement of Revanth Reddy. Congress has been cheating the farmers for a long time. Rahul Gandhi promised to waive farm loans in Rajasthan within 10 days of coming to power. Four years have passed still the promise has not been kept,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Laxman said the State Congress had been divided on providing free current. “Revanth Reddy says 3 hours is enough. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy says they will give 24 hours free power. They keep on changing their stances. Whom should the farmer believe? The true colour of Congress has been exposed,” he said.

