Congress leader filing cases to stall development, says Andole MLA

MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said Congress leader Damodara Rajanarasimha was trying to create hurdles in various development projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said Congress leader Damodara Rajanarasimha was trying to create hurdles in various development projects by filing cases indiscriminately.

Stating that the Congress leader was doing this for political gain, Kranthi Kiran said the people of Andole Constituency knew who was doing what.

Rajanarasimha was cheating the people by filing cases and getting stays in courts. Addressing the BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam of Munipally Mandal at Kamkole on Monday, the MLA said the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed in completing the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project, the Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project and Food Processing Unit at Munipally.

These three projects would change the face of Andole constituency, he said, calling upon the party cadre to spread awareness on the BRS government’s development works and to counter the false propaganda being carried out by Opposition parties.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MPP Sailaja, and ZPTC P Meenakshi were present.