Nagarkurnool: Golla Kurumas protest against Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Nagarkurnool: Condemning the casteist remarks made against Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, members of the Golla Kuruma staged a protest on Monday.

The community demanded that Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to the Minister. They warned Revanth Reddy that they would teach a lesson to him and his party in the forthcoming elections in the State.

They also asserted that in the future wherever Revanth Reddy contested elections, Golla Kurumas would ensure his defeat.