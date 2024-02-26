Army jawan from Khammam killed in road accident in Warangal

The incident occurred when the deceased jawan, Challa Srinivas and his wife Bhavani were going to Manugur from Warangal on a motorbike. It was said that the jawan lost control of the vehicle and hit a road divider. Srinivas died on the spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 11:11 PM

Army jawan Challa Srinivas

Kothagudem: An Indian Army jawan belonging to Manugur in Kothagudem district has died in a road accident at Ookal cross-roads in Geesugonda mandal of erstwhile Warangal district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the deceased jawan, Challa Srinivas (32) and his wife Bhavani were going to Manugur from Warangal on a motorbike. It was said that the jawan lost control of the vehicle and hit a road divider. Srinivas died on the spot.

Also Read Tragedy strikes family as man dies of heart attack soon after mother’s demise in Medak

Bhavani who suffered serious injuries was being treated at a hospital in Warangal. Srinivas is survived by his wife and two sons. He was serving in Jammu and Kashmir and was on leave. His body was taken to his native place Annavaram of Konijerla mandal in Khammam district for last rites.