Retired DCP and family booked in cheating case in Khammam

The case was booked in connection with violation of the provisions of the TS-bPASS Act, 2020 in the construction of a house at Sriram Hills, Khammam following a complaint by Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi on February 20.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 08:25 PM

Khammam: An FIR was registered under IPC Section 420 (cheating) against retired DCP A Subhash Chandra Bose, his family members and others at Khanapur Haveli police station in the city.

It was said that Attaluri Vivek Chowdary (A1 in the case), the son of the retired DCP, applied for building permission under TS-bPASS instant approval for stilt floor for parking plus one upper floor and given a self declaration in the application. However, he allegedly constructed ground plus two upper floors violating the self declaration without any building permission and also not following mandated setbacks.

Show cause notices were issued to the applicant and a final order was issued some time back to remove the deviated portion of the structure. But the applicant failed to respond.

The municipal commissioner in his complaint alleged that the violation of the building permission was committed with a ‘deliberate malafide intention’ of cheating the municipal authorities in order to pay a lesser amount for building permission.

Khanapur Haveli Sub-Inspector of Police, N Veerender in the FIR registered on February 24 also booked Chandra Bose’s (A2) wife Sita (A3), licensed technical person Sheik Shoyab (A4) and builder Radha Krishna (A5).

However, the Municipal Commissioner in the first part of the complaint stated that Vivek Chowdary applied for stilt floor for parking plus two upper floors. But in the later part of the complaint he stated that the application was submitted for ground plus one floor. The Commissioner was not available for a comment on the issue.