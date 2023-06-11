Congress leaders should apologise to people of Nalgonda: Energy Minister

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Sunday.

Nalgonda: Strongly reacting to comments by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said it was the Congress leaders who should tender apology to the people of Nalgonda district for not solving their issues.

Along with BRS MLAs Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, N Bhaskar Rao, Nomula Bhagath and Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Jagadish Reddy held a media conference here and rubbished the allegations made by the CLP leader.

Energy Minister said Congress MLAs, who were confined to their houses when the people faced hard time during the pandemic, were now taking up padayatras keeping mind the upcoming Assembly elections. These leaders were criticizing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS leaders, who served the people during the pandemic even when they had no moral right to criticize the Chief Minister. Congress leaders from the district had kept quiet when Andhra rulers diverted Telangana’s share of water in Krishna river to their areas, he added.

Nalgonda district stood top in paddy production due to improved irrigation facility and paddy production also increased to 40 lakh metric tons from four lakh metric tons in the last nine years. The BRS government also solved the fluorosis issue in Nalgonda district by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha.

Reacting to the challenge of CLP leader for open debate on development of the district, he questioned as to whether the Congress leaders were ready for open debate at Rajawaram village, the last point of the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project. Farmers of the village would educate the Congress leader about the improved irrigation facility and development witnessed by the district in the last nine years.

The people of Karnataka had voted for Congress in because they were against the Modi government and had no other alternative, he added.