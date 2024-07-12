Congress manifesto proved to be farce: BRS

The Chief Minister who had made lavish promises to the unemployed youth, failed to deliver them. The promise of two lakh jobs made by the party can no way be fulfilled, says BRS leader Errolla Srinivas

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress party leadership owed an apology to the jobless youth in the State, BRS leader Errolla Srinivas said on Friday that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government had proved the election manifesto of the Congress party to be a farce.

Addressing a news conference at Telangan Bhavan, he pointed out that the Congress Party had completed seven months in power in the State. The Chief Minister who had made lavish promises to the unemployed youth, failed to deliver them. The promise of two lakh jobs made by the party can no way be fulfilled.

The unfulfilled promises of the Congress government on the job front, had made the youths restive. The job aspirants taking to streets were being targeted and harassed. The Congress manifesto had a mention of dates on which different recruitment tests to be conducted in the first ear of the government. But the government had failed to stick to the dates. The government was being questioned on the job calendar and mega DCS it had promised.

During the tenure of the former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao as many as 117 notifications were given and 1. 60 lakh jobs were given newly. Demanding the Congress government to fulfill its promises, he said the BRS leadership would continue the protests till the government fulfilled its promise of two lakh jobs.