Congress MPTC, other senior leaders join BRS in Jangaon

The other Congress leaders include Pulipampula Bhaskar, president of Kamareddygudem Congress village unit, and youth leader Mohammed Mehru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 AM, Mon - 14 August 23

Jangaon: Several Congress leaders including Kamareddygudem MPTC Mohammed Zakir Hussain have joined the BRS in the presence of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Parvathagiri on Monday. They were impressed by the BRS government’s impressive development initiatives and welfare schemes.

Speaking at the event, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to the comprehensive growth of the State. He promised that the newly joined people would have due respect in the party and advised them to work hard to take the government schemes to the people for the development of the party.

MPTC Zakir said he was joining the party after seeing the progress made by the Minister in the district. He said he would work hard to strengthen the party and the people.

