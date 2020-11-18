Congress opposes Rs 10,000 flood relief, wants Governor to intervene

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has opposed the distribution of Rs 10,000 flood relief to the poor affected by the recent incessant rains and the resultant floods in the city. Alleging that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had become a mute spectator, the Congress demanded her to intervene and stop the distribution.

Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy, in a statement here on Wednesday, said the government has no right to disrespect the poor by making them stand in line for hours for the financial assistance. “The government said it will ensure that the flood relief reaches the homes of the victims, but now the poor are being made to stand in long lines,” he said.

TPCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said the government which could have deposited the amount directly into the bank accounts of the flood victims, deliberately made them stand in lines.

