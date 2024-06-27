Congress stakes claims over Sitarama project

The ruling party also claimed credit for the first trial run of one pump of the project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana countered the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) claims over the Sitarama Lift Irrigation project alleging that it was the previous government that was responsible for the inordinate delay in completion of the project. The ruling party also claimed credit for the first trial run of one pump of the project.

The project should have completed with an estimated cost of Rs.3,000 crore in 2014. In the guise of redesign, the project cost was escalated to Rs.18,500 crore and delayed for 10 years, the official handle of Telangana Congress said on X.

The Congress claimed that the project works were expedited by the Congress government, with funds being released, pending works being completed and the first trial run being conducted successfully.