Congress summons Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar to Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:33 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: With the lack of consensus in the Telangana Congress over the selection of the new Chief Minister, the AICC has summoned senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy to Delhi to discuss the issue.

Since the winter session of the Parliament is underway, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to conduct a meeting with the duo along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar in the afternoon.

He would be speaking on the resolution passed by the Congress Legislature Party meeting held here on Monday. The CLP had authorized the AICC to select the new Chief Minister, though a few leaders had other opinions, said a party leader.

After the meeting, the AICC is expected to make an announcement on the new Chief Minister. The Telangana Congress had leaders hoped that a formal swearing in ceremony would be held with a couple of members on Monday evening but with no consensus among the senior leaders of the party, the programme was put on hold.

Now, speculation is rife that the new cabinet might be sworn in on December 7 as many leaders consider Tuesday and Wednesday inauspicious. A public meeting is also being planned at LB Stadium or Parade Grounds on December 9.