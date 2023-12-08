Congress supporters vandalise plaque at Praja Bhavan

The Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday turned out to be a place for many Congress supporters to vent their ire against the past government, with some resorting to vandalising a plaque embossed with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s name.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

The Praja Bhavan gates were opened for people to file their grievances at the Praja Darbar on Friday. However, a few Congress workers also turned up at the Praja Bhavan. They went around the building and upon noticing the former Chief Minister’s name embossed on a plaque marking the inauguration of the building, one Congress worker smudged mud on his name. The plaque has details of Praja Bhavan (then Pragathi Bhavan) with the name of the former Chief Minister and the inauguration date as well.

In addition to this, a few others raised “Jai Congress – Jai Jai Congress” slogans on the premises. Despite the sloganeering, the police and officials deployed at the premises did not take any action against those involved in vandalizing the plaque.

The images and videos of people vandalizing the plaque were shared extensively on different social media platforms.