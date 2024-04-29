Congress trying to create unrest among weaker sections, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the TPCC allegedly tampering the speech of union Home Minister Amit Shah with regard to SC, ST and OBC reservations, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that by tampering the speech of Shah, the Congress was trying to create unrest among the people belonging to these communities.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress for electoral gain was trying to create confusion and fear among the weaker sections. The TPCC official handle posted a doctored speech of Shah on social media platform ‘X’ in which he was seen telling that the BJP would cancel the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs if it comes to power at the Centre, he alleged.

“Everyone in the State has seen the live telecast of Shah’s speech hence no one is believing the Congress. Its a shameful act. For electoral gain the Congress has stooped to such a level,”he said.

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of spreading lies about BJP and RSS trying to scrap reservations of weaker sections, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister in order to divert the attention of the people from the poll promises was spreading lies. “BJP will not allow anyone to scrap reservations of weaker sections. Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has clarified on the issue,”he said.