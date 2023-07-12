Congress wants to bring dark days into farmer’s lives: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:51 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

BRS cadres and farmers staged a protest at Raghunathapalem in Khammam district on Wednesday against Congress leader A Revanth Reddy.

Khammam: With TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks against 24-hour electricity supply to agriculture needs, it has been proved once again that the Congress party was anti-farmer, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

The Minister took part in a dharna staged against Revanth Reddy’s comments at Raghunathapalem in the district on Wednesday following the call given by BRS working president KT Rama Rao. An effigy of Revanth Reddy was burnt as a mark of protest. Addressing the gathering, Ajay Kumar said the Congress leader was trying to do injustice to the poor by saying that three hours of electricity supply was enough for farming needs. If Congress comes to power, dark days would come again and farmers would suffer, he warned.

Stating that Revanth Reddy did not care about farmers and agriculture, the Minister said that if electricity was supplied for 24 hours, farmers would irrigate the crops at their convenient time and according to the needs of the crops. BJP wants to fix metres to agriculture connections while Congress says farmers don’t need 24 hour electricity. It was clear that both the parties were anti-farmer and anti-people. Farmers and people should teach a fitting lesson to Revanth Reddy for his anti-farmer stance, he said.

During the Congress regime, there were many incidents of farmers dying due to electric shocks and snake bites because of supply in the night. Congress works for middlemen and BJP works for Adani and Ambani while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao works for farmers, Ajay Kumar said.

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah took part in a protest at Sathupalli and burnt an effigy of Revanth Reddy. The MLA condemned the comments made by the Congress leader. Similar protests were staged in Kothagudem and other parts of erstwhile Khammam.