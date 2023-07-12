Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao

The party has always neglected the welfare of small farmers and has always adopted a step-motherly treatment towards marginal farmers, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Stepping up the offensive on the Congress and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy over the 24×7 free power supply issue, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress party’s policy was an insult to small and marginal farmers.

The Congress has always been working against the interests of small and marginal farmers in the State. The party has always neglected the welfare of small farmers and has always adopted a step-motherly treatment towards marginal farmers, he said.

In a statement on the second day of the Statewide protests on Wednesday, Rama Rao said a three hour power supply for small and marginal farmers would mean them being forced to use Bahubali motors to ensure sufficient water supply to their fields.

The TPCC president was hell bent in scrapping the Dharani portal. In addition to this, he was now for slashing the 24 hour free power supply to three hours for farmers, he said.

“In the past, Telugu Desam Chief Chandrababu Naidu had dubbed agriculture a futile exercise. Now, chota Chandrababu Naidu (Revanth Reddy) is against extending 24 hour free power supply,” he said.

The Congress party, which had failed to extend even seven hours of power supply to farmers, was now hatching conspiracies to abolish the 24 hour free power supply programme, he said.

Stating that votes for the Congress would leave the farming community in distress, the BRS working president said it was a testing time for farmers in the State.

“Do we need Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who changed the fortunes of farmers, or Congress leaders, who claim three hour power supply is sufficient for farming,” Rama Rao asked.