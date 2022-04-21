Congress will never join hands with BJP: V Hanumanth Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Khammam: Congress being a secular party would never join hands with BJP, stated senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao. Referring to alliance with TRS he however, maintained that he was not an astrologer to predict the future. He felt that if the political strategist Prashant Kishor joins Congress it would benefit the party.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday Hanumanth Rao said that the party has reacted to the BJP activist, S Sai Ganesh’s death by suicide on humanitarian grounds and there was no need to draw conclusions from that.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was stressing on people friendly policing, at many places the police have been harassing common people and booking cases against opposition parties activists at the behest of ruling party leaders, he alleged.

Politics of vengeance were not good to the State, Hanumanth Rao noted while asking the Chief Minister to ensure that the TRS activists behave in a controlled manner, otherwise the opposition parties’ workers would also lose control, he warned.

He informed that the party leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Warangal on May 6. The TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy would visit Khammam in the last of April. Later in the day Hanmantha Rao joined CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s ongoing people’s march at Tondala Gopavaram in Madhira mandal in the district and walked along with him.