Congress will provide stable govt for full five years: CM Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that though some people were dreaming of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao staging a comeback as the Chief Minister within six months, but their dreams would be shattered.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of balladeer Gaddar at Ravindra Bharati, he claimed that the people of Telangana would see “the end of people with such dreams”.

The Congress government in the State was a democratically elected one and it would provide stable government for five years, he said, adding that the Gaddar awards instituted by the State government would be presented to poets, artists and film celebrities every year on the occasion of Gaddar’s birth anniversary.

He said the issue of installing the statue of Gaddar on Tank Bund would be discussed in the Cabinet for a final decision.