Government will provide two lakh jobs within one year: Revanth Reddy 

Issuing appointment letters for newly recruited nursing officers at the LB Stadium, Revanth Reddy asserted that the government would stick to its stand to provide two lakh jobs within one year

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the the State government would go all out to fulfill its promises on provision of employment for the jobless.

Issuing appointment letters for newly recruited nursing officers at the Lal Bahadur Stadium here, he asserted that the government would stick to its stand to provide two lakh jobs within one year.

Stating that jobless youngsters had ignited the flames giving the real momentum to the fight for a separate Telangana, he alleged that however, the 10-year BRS regime had given the least importance to the employment issue. Accusing the BRS leadership of not thinking seriously about ensuring justice for the jobless, Revanth Reddy said his government was making all out efforts to meet the timeline given for fulfilling its assurances.

The State government had revamped the Telangana State Public Service Commission and appointed a new chairman and new members. The recruitment process too would get underway very soon to fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed. Taking strong exception to the criticism leveled at the recruitment process by BRS leaders, the Chief Minister wanted them to realise how happy the candidates were after receiving the appointment letters.

The Chief Minister also targeted former Health Minister T Harish Rao, who had pointed out that the Congress government was claiming credit for the recruiment of nursing officers that was initiated and nearly completed by the BRS government. Alleging that the BRS had nothing much but ensuring positions to “family members”, Revanth Reddy also accused Harish Rao of blaming the government that was making all out efforts for giving jobs to the jobless.

Urging BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to “prevail” upon Harish Rao and make him refrain from indulging in such criticism, Revanth Reddy said that even the BRS did not appreciate his government’s efforts, the process initiated for filling job vacancies in the State would not stop.