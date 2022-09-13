Congress will reverse defection politics of BJP in Munugode: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Photo: Twitter)

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said they would reverse defection politics, which was being played by BJP in Munugode assembly constituency.

Speaking at a media conference held at Choutuppal, Revanth Reddy said that the political parties, which have cheated the people for the last eight years, were coming to the people of Munugode for the purpose of by-election. Munugode assembly constituency has witnessed development only during Congress governments. The pathos of the people of the assembly constituency might have solved, if Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project was declared as national project status by the Centre, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to double the income of the farmers, has adopted anti-farmers policies. Narendra Modi has lost moral rights to rule the country. He also strongly criticized left parties for supporting TRS in Munugode by-election. We got the opportunity in the form of Munugode by-election to save democracy in the state. He was requesting the people of Munugode with folded hands to support the party, which was voicing against both BJP and TRS. Winning of Congress candidate in Munugode by-election would become a victory of the people.