Conman attempts to cheat poor in Medak

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Medak: A conman tried to cheat people by offering to get double bedroom houses allotted to them at Kamsanpally village of Chegunta Mandal on Tuesday.

Asking the villagers to submit their applications, the man collected Rs 250 from each applicant. When it came to the notice of the sarpanch, he rushed to the spot and called the police besides complaining to MPDO and other officials. The conman was identified as Kammari Venkatesham, a resident of Nemutur in Wargal Mandal of Siddipet district.

Chegunta Police took Venkatesham into custody, and found that he had made a similar attempt in Bangla Venkatapur village in the past. Further investigation is on.

