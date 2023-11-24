Constable dies by suicide in Moinabad

Rakesh, who was working at Saidabad police station is suspected to have been upset over his ill health and ended his life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 AM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: A police constable died by suicide by hanging in his relative’s house at Moinabad on the city suburb on Friday.

On receiving information from Rakesh’s relatives, the Moinabad police reached the spot and took up investigation.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

Case was registered.