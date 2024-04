Akhil enters semifinals of Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 10:26 PM

Hyderabad: Bobba Akhil Reddy of Bhaskar Babu Badminton Academy reached the under-17 singles semifinals of the Vemuri Sudhakar Memorial Open Badminton Tournament at Jwala Gutta Academy, Moinabad on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal clash, he defeated Yuva Surya Jagarlamudi of Shalini Suresh Badminton Academy 3-15, 17-15, 15-9 to reach the last four stage of the competition.

Results: U-17: Quarterfinals: Singles:Boys: Charan Ram (BBBA) bt V Hari Krishna (BBBA) 15-5, 12-15, 18-16; Bathina Pardhu (BBBA) bt Ishan A Wankhede (CABA) 15-8, 15-11; T Lakshmi Swetan (BBBA) bt Thakkela Revanth (AC Subbareddy BA) 15-11, 15-11; Bobba Akhil Reddy (BBBA) bt Yuva Surya Jagarlamudi (SSBA) 3-15, 17-15, 15-9; Girls: Penneru Jasmitha (AZONE) bt Katamreddy Vaishnavi (RGV) 15-6, 15-10; Agrima Dobhal (JGAE) bt Snigdha Beeram (CABA) 15-11, 11-15, 15-9; Gagana Sri Chowdary Kolapaneni (BBBA) bt Ragalapadu Harini (SSBA) 15-8, 15-8; Anusanjana Murali (SSBA) bt A Brundha Vani (BBBA) 15-8, 15-9.