Constable injured in road accident in Hyderabad

The constable was on vehicle checking duty at Allugadda Bavi road and was run over by a speeding car when he tried to stop the vehicle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: A police constable working at Gopalapuram police station sustained serious injuries in a hit and run case on Tuesday night, the police said on Thursday.

The constable was on vehicle checking duty at Allugadda Bavi road and was run over by a speeding car when he tried to stop the vehicle.

The CC footage of the incident was posted in social media platforms by some persons and it soon went viral. In the video, the constable is seen standing on the roadside and spotting an approaching car, moves on to the middle of the road. Apparently to avoid stopping, the driver drives the car in a zigzag manner and hit and ran over the constable as the latter fell on the road. The drivers sped away without stopping.

The colleagues of Mahesh who were present at the spot shifted the constable to hospital where he was admitted and is undergoing treatment.

