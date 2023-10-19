Niranjan Reddy slams Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on Kaleshwaram project

N Niranjan Reddy ridiculed the allegations of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the implementation of Kaleshwaram project involved corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture N Niranjan Reddy on Thursday ridiculed the allegations of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the implementation of Kaleshwaram project involved corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Addressing a news conference, he said the allegations being leveled by the Congress leaders smacked of sheer ignorance of the development that had taken place in the state. Rahul Gandhi had exposed himself by trying to accuse the BRS leadership of corruption in the implementation of the project that involved far less as its estimated cost.

Rahul Gandhi appeared to have forgotten that his father Rajiv Gandhi had lost power because of his alleged involvement in the Bofors scandal. He had lowered his own status further with his remarks against the loan waiver implemented by the BRS government in the state.

The government had facilitated waiver of over Rs 13,000 crore benefiting about 23 lakh farmers. The Congress leadership which had lost its credibility cannot make the people of Telangana believe about its guarantees. The promises made by the Congress party in Karnataka were thrown already to winds, he said.

