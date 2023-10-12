Constable kills mother-in-law, shoots self in Hanamkonda

A constable working with a police station in Mancherial district allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead with a pistol on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 AM, Thu - 12 October 23

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: A constable working with a police station in Mancherial district allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead with a pistol on Thursday. He then shot himself.

The incident happened at Gundla Singaram village under Kakatiya University PS limits. The accused, A Prasad, is said to have been involved in a family dispute. He is said to be working with Kotapally PS near Chennur town in the Mancherial district. He was shifted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.