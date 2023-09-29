Medical test held for Pingle College students in Hanamkonda

Medical Officer Dr Malika and her team conducted the tests for malaria (rapid and slide) tests for 28 individuals.
Hanamkonda: In a proactive move to safeguard the health and well-being of students, a medical camp was conducted for the students of the Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally(Autonomous) on the college campus here on Friday, said Principal Dr B Chandramouli.
Medical Officer Dr Malika and her team conducted the tests for malaria (rapid and slide) tests for 28 individuals. In total, 110 people underwent thorough medical check-ups, and appropriate medications were dispensed at the camp, he added.
Dr Malika assured the college community that the medical team would return for follow-up examinations after 15 days and remain available for any emergencies that may arise in the interim.
Controller of Examinations Dr D Ramakrishna Reddy, Vice Principal Dr G Suhasini, Health Club Convener Dr B Kalpana, Academic Coordinator Dr D Parvathi, and Health Club Members Dr K Saritha, S Rajitha, Pallavi, among other faculty members were present at the programme.