Construction opposite Salar Jung Museum halted

"We are working on the issue. As of now, the construction has stopped. A town planning report is being given. We will visit the site and verify the situation today and then act accordingly," he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:54 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: In response to concerns over building a cafeteria and toilets right in front of the Salar Jung Museum, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC, Charminar Zone, D Dakhu Naik said the construction has been halted.

A private entity on Tuesday began leveling the footpath in front of the museum, which is attached to the wall of the Musi River. This prompted strong objections from the heritage activists in the city.

“The road in front of the museum is already narrow. It will make it difficult for people to walk. Also, it is very awkward to have toilets in front of such a world-renowned museum,” says A. Nagender Reddy, Director of Salar Jung Museum.

Saying that there is no need to construct toilets there, he adds that the museum already has enough washrooms inside the premises.

“This clearly also poses a security threat,” he argues, adding that the museum is visited by many VIPs and that it is also home to some very important artifacts.