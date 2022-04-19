Construction second biggest contributor to nation’s GDP: NAC Director General

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

NAC Director General K Bikshapathi inaugurates one-day training for civil engineering students at SBIT in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Construction sector was the second most important sector after the agriculture sector in India as well as the second biggest contributor to the nation’s GDP, stated NAC Director General K Bikshapathi. He addressed a gathering of civil engineering students at a one-day training programme at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here on Tuesday. The programme was jointly organised by SBIT, National Academy of Construction (NAC), Hyderabad, its constituent, Contractors Development Institute (CDI) and Builders Association of Khammam.

Bikshapathi noted that civil engineers play a key role in the nation’s growth and hence every student should be proud for being able to study such a field of utmost importance. There were a lot of opportunities for those who have done a civil engineering course in terms of employment.

The development of any part of the society was due to the civil engineers. Students could achieve anything in life if they persevere and move forward with their regular practice. Determination and fearlessness were the main factors that help students to climb heights in their careers, he noted.

The SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna said the institute was committed to impart quality education to the students in line with the aspirations of their parents who want to see their children grow in their lives.

There were a lot of job opportunities for talented engineers in the field of civil engineering that were not available in other fields. Students should pursue education with a desire to learn new things so that they could reach their goals, he suggested.

CDI Vice Chairman B Sudhakar who presided over the programme, CDI Chairman Soma Srinivas Reddy, SBIT principal G Raj Kumar and others trained the students on the construction of roads and bridges in the villages and how to build their future.

Khammam Builders Association, Credai office bearers Srinivas, Kanaparthi Sitaiah, V Suresh, Samineni Venkateswara Rao, engineering officials Gangadhar Reddy, Shyam Prasad and others were present.

