TSSPDCL celebrates Consumer Day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:04 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited(TSSPDCL) Chairman & Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy stated that his organisation was providing quality power supply and services to consumers in the State.

Presiding over the programme organised to celebrate ‘Electricity Consumer Day’ here on Thursday, Raghuma Reddy stated that the company has taken various measures to provide satisfactory services to the electricity consumers. He said that 91 customer service centers were working under the company. Besides, title transfer, getting additional load and supply complaints were received through the company’s website and mobile App, he informed.

He said that at the time of formation of Telangana state, there were power cuts in the state irrespective of towns and villages, however, under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, power utilities were successful in providing uninterrupted power supply to all types of consumers in a very short period of time.

Chairpersons of Electricity Consumers Redressal Forum (CGRF) Jayaraj said that the central and state governments have made various laws for the protection of the rights of electricity consumers, and if there are any defects in the services provided by the electricity transmission company, the consumers could complain to them.

Electricity ombudsman Mohammed Nizamuddin said that government have made many amendments to protect the rights of consumers and it is their duty to update themselves to get their problems solved.

Company Directors T Srinivas, J Srinivas Reddy, K Ramulu, S Swamy Reddy, CH Madan Mohan Rao and G Gopal, Chief General Manager Pandya and Narasimha Swamy, Superintending Engineers, Divisional Engineers and other officers participated in the program.