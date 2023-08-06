Content creator builds pilotless drone to deliver pizza

After experiencing the difficulties of being a Zomato delivery agent for a day, with long hours and traffic hindrances, Rai was determined to find a solution.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:44 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: In the bustling world of food delivery, where time and convenience reign supreme, Sohan Rai, a content creator, who seamlessly blends business, tech, and adventure topics has taken innovation to new heights – quite literally!

In a video shared on Instagram, Rai takes us on a journey of building a drone and reveals the driving force behind his creation.

After experiencing the difficulties of being a Zomato delivery agent for a day, with long hours and traffic hindrances, Rai was determined to find a solution. His answer came in the form of a drone, a technological marvel aimed at revolutionizing food delivery for speed and efficiency.

The video takes us behind the scenes of his drone construction and testing process, leading up to a successful pizza delivery achieved with the help of his creation.

Driven by his passion for drones, the content creator set out on a mission to showcase his expertise by creating something extraordinary. Drawing upon his wealth of experience and skills, he embarked on the challenging task of developing an autonomous drone capable of delivering food without human intervention.

“Drone Delivery is a thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot,” read the caption of the post.

Through a clever combination of innovation and resourcefulness, he crafted a self-flying marvel that brought his vision to life, showcasing his ingenuity and determination to push the boundaries of what drones can achieve.

Though the project faced a few initial crashes, his determination prevailed. After some well-executed repairs and improvements, the self-flying drone was finally set to take off confidently, ready to revolutionize the world of autonomous aerial deliveries.

He went the extra mile to elevate the drone’s capabilities by incorporating a dropping mechanism. This innovative feature allows the drone to conveniently and precisely drop delivery packages on the ground, enhancing the overall efficiency and convenience of the service.

After receiving the order for a pizza from a Pizza Hut outlet, Sohan headed straight to an open area and loaded the pizza into his self-flying drone. Equipped with precise coordinates, the drone’s destination was set to a location approximately 1.5 km away.

He accompanied his creation with another drone to capture its journey, as the self-flying drone skillfully navigated the pre-uploaded delivery route, it smoothly arrived at its destination within the compound, delivering the pizza in perfect condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohan Rai (@zikiguy)