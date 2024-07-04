Contract, outsourcing workers at Khammam govt hospital launch indefinite strike

They launched the strike under the aegis of CITU and IFTU demanding payment of salaries pending for the last four months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 06:41 PM

Contract, outsourcing workers of Government General Hospital in Khammam launched an indefinite strike on Thursday.

Khammam: Contract, outsourcing workers serving at Government General Hospital in Khammam have on Thursday launched an indefinite strike demanding to pay their pending wages.

They launched the strike under the aegis of CITU and IFTU demanding payment of salaries pending for the last four months. CITU district president Tumma Vishnuvardhan and IFTU district vice president K Srinivas stated that the strike would continue until the pending wages of the workers were paid.

The workers staged a demonstration at the hospital and took out a rally to the ZP centre. Speaking to the media the union leaders complained that due to the non-payment of wages the workers and their families were facing severe financial difficulties.

The landlords were asking the workers who were living in rented houses to vacate the houses as they were unable to pay the house rents. The contractor was acting negligently despite several appeals to clear the wages. The workers were forced to take holidays and go to daily wage work.

The unions have already given a petition to the hospital superintendent and other district officials, informing them that they would go on strike from July 3, if immediate action was taken against the contractor, who did not pay the salaries, but in vain, said the union leaders.

The leaders appealed to the public and patients visiting the hospital to support the worker’s strike. The union leaders Y Vikram, Bandaru Yakaiah, Venkataramana, Vijayamma, Ambedkar and others were present.