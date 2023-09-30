Contract worker found hanging in Mancherial

A worker who was hired on a contract basis was found hanging on the premises of an opencast mining project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A worker who was hired on a contract basis was found hanging on the premises of an opencast mining project in Srirampur on Friday night.

Srirampur police said Veeraswami (50) was suspected to have ended life by hanging to a tree at a camp of his employer. He was a native of Suryapet district. Some coal miners spotted the body and alerted police. The reason of his drastic step was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, leaders of various trade unions staged a protest demanding action against the employer of the operator, alleging Veeraswami killed himself after being threatened by the employer that a theft case would be booked against him. They demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Veeraswami’s family.