Mancherial’s students shine in essay writing competition

Three students of a government school at Kishtapur in Jannaram mandal won a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each by excelling in a state-level online essay writing competition held by Varadhi Foundation of Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Mancherial: Three students of a government school at Kishtapur in Jannaram mandal won a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each by excelling in a state-level online essay writing competition held by Varadhi Foundation of Hyderabad. They were felicitated by the District Educational Office Sadaiah here on Friday.

T Vijay, a Class X student and M Akshay and G Sandesh, both from Grade IX at the school stood in the second position in the competition and bagged the cash prize. Sadaiah was all praise for the students for shining in essay writing and bringing recognition to their school and the district. He told other students to draw inspiration from the three.

Sectoral Officer Satyanarayana, Headmaster G Rajanna, teachers Jadi Murali, Kotte Rajanna and Mani were present