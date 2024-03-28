Hyderabad: IT department sets up 24/7 control room

Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
Citizens can register their complaints or provide information via phone call, WhatsApp or email. The control room will be functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24x7).

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 March 2024, 08:09 PM
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Finance’s Income Tax Department, Hyderabad has set up a 24×7 Control Room to monitor and curb the misuse of illegal cash/ jewellery during the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Citizens can provide information of cash / jewellery being stored / transported / being distributed for election purpose.

The following contact numbers, email or address may be used for providing such information for any of the districts in the State.

Toll Free Number : 1800-425-1788 Landline Number : 040-23426201/ 23426202 WhatsApp number: 91-8688701400 Email id: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in.

