Hyderabad: IT department sets up 24/7 control room

Citizens can register their complaints or provide information via phone call, WhatsApp or email. The control room will be functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24x7).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 08:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Finance’s Income Tax Department, Hyderabad has set up a 24×7 Control Room to monitor and curb the misuse of illegal cash/ jewellery during the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Citizens can register their complaints or provide information via phone call, WhatsApp or email. The control room will be functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24×7).

Also Read Income Tax Department uncovers tax underpayments, sets March 15 deadline

Citizens can provide information of cash / jewellery being stored / transported / being distributed for election purpose.

The following contact numbers, email or address may be used for providing such information for any of the districts in the State.

Toll Free Number : 1800-425-1788 Landline Number : 040-23426201/ 23426202 WhatsApp number: 91-8688701400 Email id: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in.