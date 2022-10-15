Special control room setup for Munugode by-elections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Nalgonda: A special control room was set up in the District Collectorate at Nalgonda to receive complaints from the public on violation of the model code of conduct in the Munugode assembly constituency in view of the by-elections.

District Collector and district elections officer T Vinay Krishna Reddy, in a media release, said the special control room (08682-230198) would work round the clock. The people can complain to the control room over phone, if they found distribution of money, liquor or any other item to voters in violation of the code. He said that conducting campaigns after 10 pm and wall writings without permission would also come under violation of the model code of conduct. The officials would inquire into the complaints and take necessary action, he added.

The people could also call elections observer Mayank Shrivastava on 7989819963 and lodge complaints on violations of the model code of conduct.