Cooch Behar Trophy: Hyderabad dismiss Puducherry for low total on Day 1

Hosts Hyderabad dismissed Puducherry cheaply by restricting them to 162 on the opening day of the BCCI Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad dismissed Puducherry cheaply by restricting them to 162 on the opening day of the BCCI Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Saturday.

Batting first, the visitors failed to get going as their innings was folded in 68.3 overs. Only K Sai Hariram (40) and PradeepRoshan (38) could offer some resistance. For Hyderabad, Nitin Sai and Murugan Abhishek scalped two wickets each. At stumps, Hyderabad were 46/0 in 21 overs.

Also Read HCA president Azharuddin expresses reservations about chairman Kakru

Brief Scores: Pondicherry CA U19 162 in 68.3 overs (K Sai Hariram 40; Nitin Sai Yadav 2 /21, Murugan Abhishek 2/39) vs Hyderabad CA U19 46/0 in 21 overs (C P Venkatesh 27no).

Senior Men’s U-25 State A One Day Trophy: Hyderabad CA 104 in 34.4 overs (Sai Pragnay Reddy 43; Ishan Afridi 3/31, Sagar Solanki 2/8) lost to Madhya Pradesh 108/6 in 29.1 overs (Rishab Chouhan 48no; Hitesh Yadav 2/24, Prithvi 2/27, Rishith Reddy 2/22).